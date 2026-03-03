Prosecutors open investigation into Monaco for alleged money laundering and corruption related to DR Congo sponsorship

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Prosecutor General of Monaco has initiated a preliminary inquiry into the commercial ties linking Monaco and the DR Congo. Judicial sources confirmed on Tuesday that this legal action stems from a formal complaint lodged by two anonymous Congolese citizens residing in France. They expressed deep concerns over potential financial malpractices disguised within the sporting agreement.

The focal point of the investigation is a sponsorship contract established in June 2025 between the Monegasque football club and the Congolese government. The agreement, estimated at €4.8m over three seasons, predominantly features the "R.D. Congo - Heart of Africa" slogan on the players' sleeves. While similar, higher-value partnerships exist with FC Barcelona and AC Milan, this specific Monaco deal has triggered immediate red flags among opposition figures and the diaspora.