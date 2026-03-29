Prosecutor Martina: "Dzeko had signed for Juventus. Buffon is better as a manager than as a goalkeeper"

Former goalkeeper Silvano Martina, long-time agent to stars such as Edin Dzeko and Gigi Buffon, speaks to La Stampa.





The former goalkeeper for Genoa, Torino and Lazio starts with Dzeko, who on Tuesday will face Italy with Bosnia in the World Cup play-off final: “Dzeko a driving force at 40? He’s still playing at this age because he’s got class and is an incredible professional. He always runs a lot: he still covers more than 10 kilometres a match. Clearly he’s lost a bit of his edge, but if he gets the right ball, he puts it in the net. He’ll feel this match in a special way.”