Promise David stakes starting claim as defensive lapses prove costly, Alphonso Davies concern grows and home World Cup run ends - Winners and losers from Canada vs Switzerland

VANCOUVER - In front of nearly 53,000 fans at BC Place, Canada’s hopes of another home game at the 2026 World Cup were undone by two defensive errors in a 2-1 loss to Switzerland on Wednesday.

BC Place will host three more matches, including Switzerland’s Round-of-32 and potentially a Round-of-16 clash, but Canada’s journey on home soil has come to an end. While Les Rouges offered an immense push, slight mistakes and Switzerland’s overwhelming quality eventually decided the pivotal matchup.

After a scoreless first half, Ruben Vargas opened the scoring with a clear chance at the back post in the 46th minute, before 20-year-old starlet Johan Manzambi potted his third goal of the tournament, which proved to be enough to hold off Canada’s late-game push and only goal from Promise David.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the winners and losers from the match as the CanMNT prepare to head stateside for a Round-of-32 matchup in Los Angeles, likely against South Korea.