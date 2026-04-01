'I’d be prepared to lower my salary' - Joao Cancelo drops big transfer hint amid Barcelona loan spell

A graduate of the prestigious Benfica academy, Cancelo made just a single senior appearance for the Portuguese giants in 2013-14 before establishing himself as one of Europe's elite full-backs at Valencia, Juventus and Manchester City. Speaking candidly to Canal 11, the defender revealed that any potential return to the Estadio da Luz would be motivated by sentiment rather than financial reward. He said: “I’ve already earned more than I expected, but playing for Benfica is like basketball; it’s for the love of the game. I’d be prepared to lower my salary.”