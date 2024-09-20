'I won the Premier League, played at two World Cups!' - Phil Jones hits back at fan who claimed his career was a 'shame' as he defends legacy at Old Trafford
Phil Jones slammed a fan who claimed his career was a "shame" as the former centre back launched a scathing attack to defend his Old Trafford legacy.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Jones spent 12 years at United
- Racked up 229 appearances across competitions
- Won five major honours including a PL title