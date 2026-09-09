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VAR got it wrong! Premier League ADMIT massive refereeing mistake in Arsenal win over Aston Villa
Saka strikes but VAR misses late drama
Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park last month, with Bukayo Saka netting the decisive goal in the second half. However, the match concluded with late controversy when Maatsen slid into a tackle on Bruno Guimaraes during injury time, failing to make contact with the ball.
Referee Jarred Gillett waved away the appeals, choosing not to point to the spot. James Bell, the VAR on duty, reviewed the footage but opted to stick with the initial on-field decision, leaving the visitors frustrated despite taking all three points.
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KMI Panel outlines 'clear and obvious error'
Following a review of the weekend's action, the KMI Panel concluded that the match officials made a mistake. They determined that Maatsen committed a bookable offence that warranted a spot-kick.
"The panel felt that a penalty should have been awarded on-field for Maatsen’s reckless challenge on Guimaraes," the panel stated on Premier League's official website. "Clear contact was made on the attacker’s standing leg and Maatsen made no contact with the ball. They also felt that VAR should have intervened as the non-penalty awarded was a clear and obvious error. The panel felt that the challenge was reckless and therefore a second caution should have been awarded."
The Premier League subsequently released a statement addressing the failure to intervene. "One of the Premier League’s Football Principles is to maintain a high threshold for VAR intervention," the governing body explained. "VAR is not in place to re-referee incidents and clear evidence is required to meet the high threshold for subjective interventions, taking into account what football expects. Applying a high threshold for intervention also helps to enhance the consistency of VAR decision-making.
"However, in this instance, it was deemed that a penalty kick should have been awarded on-field following a reckless challenge, and that the threshold for VAR intervention had been met. As a result, the VAR should have intervened to recommend an on-field review for a clear and obvious error.
"In addition, the panel felt that Maatsen should have been shown a second yellow card for the challenge on Guimaraes, deeming it reckless. In this situation, had the VAR recommended an on-field review, the Referee would have retained all options, including the ability to issue Maatsen with a second yellow card."
High threshold for intervention fails
The incident highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the Premier League's implementation of video technology. Addressing the blunder, the governing body released a statement detailing their standard procedures.
"One of the Premier League’s Football Principles is to maintain a high threshold for VAR intervention," the statement read. "VAR is not in place to re-referee incidents and clear evidence is required to meet the high threshold for subjective interventions, taking into account what football expects. Applying a high threshold for intervention also helps to enhance the consistency of VAR decision-making."
Despite stressing consistency, the league admitted this approach ultimately failed Arteta's men. The statement continued: "However, in this instance, it was deemed that a penalty kick should have been awarded on-field following a reckless challenge, and that the threshold for VAR intervention had been met. As a result, the VAR should have intervened to recommend an on-field review for a clear and obvious error.
"In addition, the panel felt that Maatsen should have been shown a second yellow card for the challenge on Guimaraes, deeming it reckless.
"In this situation, had the VAR recommended an on-field review, the Referee would have retained all options, including the ability to issue Maatsen with a second yellow card."
- Paul Marriott
Arteta's men march on
Despite the officiating blunder, Arsenal managed to escape Villa Park with a vital victory, keeping their early-season momentum intact. The Gunners successfully built on that result, subsequently defeating Chelsea 2-1 in their third league outing of the campaign.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa can consider themselves fortunate that Maatsen avoided a red card, which kept him available for selection. However, the spotlight remains fixed on the match officials and VAR in the coming weeks as pressure mounts to deliver consistent decisions.
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