Mexico's World Cup-bound striker Raul Jimenez leaves Fulham on free transfer but could be set for immediate move to another English club

The West London club have officially confirmed the departure of the 35-year-old centre-forward following the expiration of his contract at Craven Cottage. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Wolves have already dispatched a dedicated delegation to Mexico in an ambitious bid to convince their former star to return to Molineux. Despite separate interest from rival Premier League sides and boyhood side Club America, the clinical striker is now locked in advanced talks over a dramatic return to the West Midlands.