Who will win the Premier League title? Predicting the closest race in years as Liverpool and Arsenal try to topple Man City

There are just two points separating the top three with 12 rounds remaining but the fixtures favour one team...

This time last year, it looked like Arsenal were going to win a first Premier League title since 2004. Unfortunately for the Gunners' long-suffering supporters, Mikel Arteta's exciting young side ran out of steam down the home stretch and Manchester City finished first yet again.

The champions are favourites to prevail once again this season but, as we enter March, they're now under even more pressure than last year, with Liverpool having emerged as serious title contenders during what was supposed to be a season of transition at Anfield. Indeed, it is the revamped Reds who presently top the table, one point ahead of City, and two clear of Arsenal.

Will they stay there, though? Jurgen Klopp's squad is chasing a quadruple and has been ravaged by injury in recent weeks, while City have, as usual, clicked into gear just in time for the business end of the season. As for Arsenal, they've been brilliant in the league since the turn of the year and firmly believe they can end their title drought.

But who will come out on top? GOAL attempts to predict the future by running through all three teams' remaining fixtures below...