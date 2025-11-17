Premier League suitors learn value of Antoine Semenyo release clause that is active in January and is LOWER next summer

However, Bournemouth expect Semenyo to leave the club in the New Year as the Cherries reluctantly accept that they may be powerless to prevent the 25-year-old from leaving the club in the January transfer window. Semenyo has made a flying start to the season under Andoni Iraola having scored six goals and provided an additional three assists for Bournemouth.

The south coast side are keen to retain their star man's services until the end of the season as they look to build upon a fine start to the campaign. Indeed, Bournemouth are currently ninth in the table following back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Aston Villa but level on 18 points with Tottenham, Villa, Manchester United and Liverpool from fifth down to eighth.

Semenyo has been central to that solid start to the campaign even if he has failed to directly contribute to a goal in his last four league outings, which includes a penalty miss in a 4-0 loss at Villa last weekend.