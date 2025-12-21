Getty
Premier League return for Christian Pulisic? Transfer update on USMNT star after talk of interest from Man Utd in AC Milan contract rebel
Contract offer: Pulisic yet to agree Milan extension
Questions continue to be asked of Pulisic’s future at San Siro as he is yet to sign a contract extension. The offer of fresh terms has been on the table for some time. The 27-year-old’s current deal is due to expire in 2027, with the option for a further 12 months beyond that point.
If no new deal is signed off, then Milan will be left with little choice but to open themselves up to bids. It has been suggested that a scramble for his signature could be sparked across windows in 2026.
- Getty/GOAL
Pulisic transfer update: Premier League links
Premier League giants at Old Trafford are said to be mulling over a move for Pulisic, who has previously admitted to being a boyhood fan of the Red Devils. He has prior experience of life in the English top-flight from a Champions League-winning stint at Chelsea.
Liverpool were also linked with an approach prior to seeing Mohamed Salah sign a new contract, but the Egyptian superstar is generating speculation at Anfield again after aiming an explosive blast in the direction of the title-holding Reds.
Fabrizio Romano has, however, told the Men In Blazers Media Network that there are “zero” contacts or negotiations between Premier League teams and Pulisic. AC Milan are considered to view him as “the player at the moment” and one that has become “untouchable”.
Pulisic also saw a move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr speculated on during the summer of 2025. Supposed interest from the Middle East was ignored.
Milan know that the best way to bring unwanted rumours to a close is to get Pulisic putting pen to paper. Further discussions will be required there, potentially with an improved offer presented to the American and his representatives. Romano added on talks: “I expect Milan to return back to the table very soon and to try and offer him a better deal and to find a solution.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Why has Pulisic delayed new deal at AC Milan?
Pulisic is yet to reveal where he stands when it comes to future plans, with former USMNT star Brad Friedel having told GOAL recently of the contract impasse: “I think it suggests that he is leaving his options open. When I was at clubs, I always wanted to sign my contracts when I was happy at places. I can only go on personal experience, I liked having multiple years on the contract - you never know with injuries around the corner. If I was truly happy at a place, I really enjoyed having two or three years on a contract.
“There are only two reasons for not signing. One, you are not happy with the contract. Two, you are keeping your options open. Maybe he has given a verbal commitment. I would assume that he is keeping his options open. If you are happy somewhere and you are happy with the numbers, you sign the contract.
“The only other thing that can come into play is if you aren’t convinced about the club itself. The way he is playing, it doesn’t seem like that’s the reason - he plays really well every week for them.”
- Getty
Pulisic record: Goals and games
Pulisic has proved himself deserving of a lucrative wage rise at San Siro, with impressive standards being maintained since taking on an Italian job in 2023. He has hit 42 goals for the Rossoneri through 115 appearances.
A first piece of silverware with Milan was secured last season when winning the Super Cup, but qualification for European competition proved elusive. That has led to ‘Captain America’ mulling over his options as the countdown continues to a home World Cup with the USMNT in 2026.
Advertisement