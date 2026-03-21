'Not a good look' - Premier League refereeing getting worse due to VAR overreliance, says Alan Shearer

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick revealed his frustrations at the final whistle. He told Sky Sports: "We found the goal, should've had another penalty. You get one, you must get the other. It's pretty much identical for me, two-hand grab, and so either way he's got one wrong. To give one and not give the other, I just can't get my head around it. It's crazy. Because of that they go down the other end, they score and then it's chaos after that, really.

"Where do you start, really? Listen, maybe he's passed Harry and that's the right decision and he's given that. I haven't got too much of a problem, I haven't seen it back to be totally honest, but I think if he's passed him and he's in on goal, I can understand that decision, so I'm not going we deserve everything. But it shouldn't have happened because we should've had another penalty and the game would've been totally different."