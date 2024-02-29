‘Got 11 players on toast!’ - Premier League sh*thouse Neal Maupay labels James Maddison darts celebration taunt ‘goated’ as he mocks Tottenham star for getting ‘offended’ Premier LeagueNeal MaupayJames MaddisonBrentfordTottenham Hotspur

Neal Maupay considers his darts celebration taunt of James Maddison to be “goated”, as the Brentford striker got 11 Tottenham players "on toast”.