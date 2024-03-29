'All the teams in the Premier League would have signed Declan Rice!' - Pep Guardiola lifts lid on Man City's failed pursuit of Arsenal ace as two sides prepare for blockbuster clash
Pep Guardiola says all Premier League sides would sign Declan Rice if they could as he revealed Manchester City's failed pursuit of the Arsenal ace.
- Man City wanted to sign West Ham's Rice
- Joined Arsenal for £105m last summer
- Guardiola praises England midfielder