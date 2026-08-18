Getty Images Sport
Premier League chief breaks silence on 'frustrating' delay in Man City's 115 charges verdict
Masters addresses the ongoing delays
Speaking at a launch event on Tuesday, Masters addressed the lack of a resolution regarding the financial charges levelled against Man City. In an interview with talkSPORT, he admitted that the wait for an outcome has been extensive but stressed the importance of proper procedure.
Man City were initially charged in February 2023, and an independent commission held a hearing that concluded in December 2024. Masters explained the situation, saying: "As every day elapses, we must be a day nearer. I obviously can't comment on it. I do understand the frustration. It has taken longer than expected, but we have to follow the process."
- Getty Images Sport
Premier League duty and alternative cases
Masters further clarified that the primary duty of the governing body is to ensure the independent commission uncovers the truth, regardless of the time it takes. He stated: "In the end, the Premier League's responsibility is to ask the Independent Commission to look at serious allegations and to establish the truth. That shouldn't be qualified by it taking too long, for example."
The executive also drew comparisons to Chelsea, who were handed a £10 million fine and a suspended transfer ban for historical breaches. Manchester City remain under intense scrutiny as their situation is vastly different from cases where clubs willingly provided information to secure immediate sanction agreements.
Explaining the Chelsea sanction differences
Explaining Manchester City's protracted legal battle compared to other clubs, Masters pointed out the unique complexities of the investigation. The Premier League opted for a different route with Chelsea because of the cooperative nature of their new ownership.
Masters noted: "In the situation with Chelsea, obviously it's historic. It's very different to PSR cases. In the case of Chelsea, the new owners came forward with all the information, and we decided to enter a sanction agreement." He added that lacking complete evidence and key witnesses in other complex historical investigations makes contested commissions the only viable option, even if they result in ongoing delays.
- Getty Images Sport
Awaiting the final commission ruling
Man City will continue their campaign to reclaim the Premier League title under the new squad cost ratio rules while the football world awaits the final verdict. The independent commission is expected to publish its detailed findings once deliberations officially conclude. If found guilty, the club could face unprecedented sanctions, including severe points deductions, drastically altering English football.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting