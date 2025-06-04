Portugal player ratings vs Germany: Cristiano Ronaldo snatches the glory but Nuno Mendes is the real hero as Selecao reach Nations League final despite Florian Wirtz's best efforts

The Al-Nassr superstar tapped in the winner but it was Mendes who was the standout player as Portugal won in Munich to reach the Nations League final.

Portugal came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in Munich and earn a place in the Nations League final, where they will play either France or Spain.

Germany came closest in the first 20 minutes, forcing Diogo Costa into two excellent saves, including a stunning stop down low to his left to tip Leon Goretzka's driven effort around the post.

Just a minute after half-time, Cristiano Ronaldo stretched to reach Nuno Mendes' superb cross, but he could only divert the ball wide.

Germany went up the other end, seconds later, to take the lead through Florian Wirtz, who met a clever ball from Joshua Kimmich with a smart header. VAR recommended a review, but the referee stood by his original decision.

After the hour, Francisco Conceicao came off the bench and equalised with a stunning, curling drive from range.

With two minutes to go, Portugal were denied a third by a brilliant Marc-Andre ter Stegen double save, denying both Diogo Jota and Conceicao. It is the first time in 25 years that Portugal have beaten their German counterparts.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from the Allianz Arena...