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Goncalo RamosGetty
Tom Hindle

Portugal player ratings vs Croatia: Cristiano Ronaldo finally scores first World Cup knockout goal but super-sub Gonçalo Ramos steals show to set up Spain showdown

Player ratings
C. Ronaldo
G. Ramos
Portugal
Croatia
FEATURES
Portugal vs Croatia
World Cup

Gonacalo Ramos scored a stoppage-time winner after a chaotic contest between Portugal and Croatia, with Roberto Martinez's side squeaked out a 2-1 victory to advance to the World Cup Round of 16. Croatia scored first, but Portugal came from behind. Ronaldo scored once from the penalty spot and was replaced by Ramos, who delivered the match's biggest moment.

The first half was full of good ideas, but lacking in quality. Ronaldo had a couple of half chances. Joao Cancelo put in some dangerous balls from the left. But neither side truly came close.

And then, things came alive. Croatia, perhaps sniffing that they had a chance to win this thing, were more assertive on the break. The chances came thick and fast. Diogo Costa denied Mateo Kovacic's first effort. But he could do little about Ivan Perisic's just two minutes later, with the veteran wing-back lashing home to give Croatia a 1-0 lead.

It might have been two, as well. Kovacic saw a duo of efforts smartly denied by Costa. And then Portugal worked their way back into it. Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot after Renato Veiga had been dragged down in the box. They kept pressing as the game wore on. Ronaldo's substitute, Ramos, won it in the end. Leao, who had overhit cross after cross, finally got one right, fizzing a ball to the far post. And Ramos lept between two defenders and headed past a helpless goalkeeper.

And then came the drama. Croatia thought they had an equaliser deep into second half stoppage time, but a lengthy VAR check determined that Mario Pasalic was offside when he cut back to Josko Gvardiol for the goal. It was exhausting, exhaustive, and somehow the best team won.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Toronto Stadium...

  • Nuno MendesGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Diogo Costa (7/10):

    Made a crucial save at the start of the second half. Couldn't do anything about the goal. Provided a couple more big stops.

    Joao Cancelo (6/10):

    Could have gotten tighter to Perisic on the goal.

    Ruben Dias (5/10):

    Had a difficult game. Picked up a yellow early and looked pretty shaky at the back.

    Renato Veiga (7/10):

    Made some excellent last-ditch clearances and headers. Bailed Dias out a few times.

    Nuno Mendes (7/10):

    Created three chances, held down his side of the pitch, and kept possession circulating.

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  • Bruno FernandesGetty

    Midfield

    Joao Neves (7/10):

    A busy performance in the middle of the pitch. Always up for the running bit, and made some key tackles, too.

    Vitinha (6/10):

    A bit of a disappointing one, in truth. On the ball a lot but never offered much attacking thrust.

    Bruno Fernandes (4/10):

    His worst game of the tournament. Didn't create a single chance and failed to get involved.

  • Cristiano RonaldoGetty

    Attack

    Rafa Leao (6/10):

    A constantly busy presence on the left. Full of energy and always willing to take on his man - but offered little in the way of end product.

    Cristiano Ronaldo (6/10):

    Didn't play particularly well, scored a wonderful goal that was ruled offside, buried a pen, got subbed. A really weird game.

    Pedro Neto (5/10):

    Ran a lot, but never offered any real quality. Subbed after a disappointing hour.

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  • Roberto Martinez Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Nelson Semedo (6/10):

    A decent shift at right-back off the bench. Didn't have loads to do.

    Bernardo Silva (6/10):

    Barely on the ball, but kept Croatia's midfield honest with plenty of running

    Francesco Conceicao (5/10):

    No real impact off the bench.

    Gonçalo Ramos (10/10):

    The match winner. Replaced the legend on the pitch and headed home the winner.

    Ruben Neves (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Roberto Martinez (7/10):

    Made the brave decision to sub Ronaldo, and it paid off. Somehow into the Round of 16.

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