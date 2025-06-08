Portugal player ratings vs Spain: Ultimate poacher Cristiano Ronaldo delivers again as outstanding Nuno Mendes pockets Lamine Yamal before Diogo Costa heroics seal thrilling Nations League final shootout victory over European champions

After drawing 2-2 in normal time, the Seleccao clinched the trophy for a second time after beating La Roja 5-3 on penalties.

Portugal beat Spain on penalties to lift the Nations League title on Sunday, with the game having finished 2-2 after extra time.

The reigning European champions started the game well as they pulled Portugal apart through a dazzling display of intricate passing. The domination eventually resulted in a goal after 21 minutes. The Portuguese defence failed to clear a floated cross, and Joao Neves, playing out of position at right-back, could only poke a clearance straight to Arsenal-bound Martin Zubimendi, who could not miss.

The opening goal fired the Portuguese team up, though, and they found a reply just five minutes later. A good run and impressive hold-up by Cristiano Ronaldo allowed Pedro Neto to find some space. The Chelsea man spotted Nuno Mendes on the edge of the box and the left-back rifled into the bottom right corner. However, just when Portugal seemed to be taking a precious leveller into the half-time break, Mikel Oyarzabal lost Goncalo Inacio and guided home a neat Pedri through-ball.

Article continues below

The next goal came just before the hour mark, after Mendes burned Yamine Lamal to get to the byline, and his deflected cross looped to Ronaldo. The Portuguese captain was too strong for Marc Cucurella and passed the ball into the gaping net. Both sides went in search of a winner and drew saves from Costa and Unai Simon in the Spain net, but extra time was required to separate the sides.

Extra-time started evenly with both sides flashing chances. In the biggest moment of the first half, Mendes tore through the Spanish defence, tumbled and produced a huge shout for a penalty – the calls were waved away, however. Costa was almost caught out by a long-range Pedro Porro effort and a Diogo Jota header sailed over before the game went to penalties.

Goncalo Ramos, Vitinha, Fernandes and Mendes tucked their penalties away before Costa saved Alvaro Morata's spot kick. Ruben Neves then buried his effort emphatically into the bottom-left corner to secure the Nations League title for Portugal.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from the Allianz Arena...