Richie Mills

Police interrupt training session to arrest Premier League player amid accusations of making a sex tape without consent

Premier League

A Premier League footballer was allegedly arrested during a training session amid accusations of making a sex tape without consent.

  • Premier League footballer allegedly arrested
  • Accusations of making sex tape without consent
  • Police reportedly end investigation
