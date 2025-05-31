UEFA Champions League Final trophy at PlayStation HousePlayStation
Richie Mills

PlayStation House takes over Munich as football legends and global creators come together to celebrate UEFA Champions League Final weekend in unique style

Champions LeagueInterParis Saint-GermainParis Saint-Germain vs Inter

PlayStation took over Munich as football legends and global creators came together to celebrate the UEFA Champions League Final weekend.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • PlayStation takes over Munich for UCL Final weekend
  • Football legends and global creators in attendance
  • Celebrates games and football for PSG vs Inter Milan
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match