Players define summer window GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Maston

Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Jr and 20 players who will define the 2026 summer transfer window

And there we have it. The January transfer window is closed for another year, and though it was a relatively quiet month when it came to big-money deals, that does now mean we could be set up for another blockbuster summer in terms of comings and goings.

From top-tier talents to up-and-coming youngsters and prospective free agents, there are set to be a whole host of big names on the move once the window next opens in June, and that's before we've taken the impact of the World Cup into account, with there sure to be breakout stars from the tournament who earn themselves a move off the back of their performances in North America.

So who are the names to remember when looking forward to the off-season? GOAL breaks down 20 players whose futures will likely define the summer transfer window of 2026...

  • FBL-EUR-C1-DORTMUND-LILLARREALAFP

    Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

    Ever since Karim Adeyemi switched agent to be represented by Jorge Mendes back in August it has been clear that he has his sights set on leaving Borussia Dortmund behind, and the Germany international has subsequently been linked with a host of top European clubs ever since.

    Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Napoli are just some of the clubs who have either shown an interest in or have been offered the chance to sign Adeyemi, whose contract at Signal Iduna Park now has less than 18 months left to run on it, and thus the 24-year-old could be available for a cut-price as BVB aim to offload one of their star forwards while he still possesses some value.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO-INTERAFP

    Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

    Julian Alvarez's main focus heading into the summer will be on leading the line for Argentina as they aim to successfully retain the World Cup, but there will almost certainly be talk in background regarding his future as Atletico Madrid brace themselves for interest in their star striker.

    Barcelona are said to be targeting Alvarez as the ideal No.9 to replace Robert Lewandowski while Arsenal continue to hold an interest in the ex-Manchester City man after Viktor Gyokeres' underwhelming debut season in north London. Regardless, Atleti will likely hold out for in excess of €100 million (£86m/$118m) before they consider selling 26-year-old Alvarez.

  • Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

    Elliot Anderson has the potential to have a life-changing summer. After establishing himself as a starter alongside Declan Rice in the England midfield, the Nottingham Forest man is set to be one of the breakout stars of the World Cup. Factor in the growing transfer interest in his services and the 23-year-old's profile could reach previously unthought of levels in 2026.

    Both Manchester United and Manchester City are said to be monitoring Anderson's progress as they aim to beef up their respective midfields ahead of next season, and though a fee of £100m ($137m) may be required to get him out of the City Ground, Anderson's potential would likely make that a worthwhile investment.

  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Carlos Baleba (Brighton)

    Carlos Baleba almost left Brighton last summer as Manchester United showed concrete interest in bringing the Cameroon international to Old Trafford, and it seems as if the increased scrutiny has had an impact on his performances on the pitch. However, despite not hitting the same heights as in 2024-25, the 22-year-old is still expected to be on the move in the coming months.

    United remain at the front of the queue as they weigh up how to replace the departing Casemiro, and it's unlikely the Seagulls will be able to demand the same £115m ($157.5m) fee that they wanted for Baleba last time the Red Devils came knocking.

  • Ayyoub Bouaddi Lille 2025-26Getty Images

    Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille)

    One of the top prospects emerging within French football, Ayyoub Bouaddi made headlines last season when he produced dominant displays for Lille against the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus in the Champions League while being just 17. A rangy holding midfielder, Bouaddi looks tailor-made for the way football is currently being played within in Europe, and thus he is on the radar of a number of big clubs heading into the summer.

    Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be the favourites to sign the now-18-year-old, though Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been mentioned as alternative destinations. Lille were able to convince Bouaddi to sign a new contract with them in December, but that was merely a tactic to drive up the price for their prized homegrown asset.

  • RB Leipzig v Sport-Club Freiburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig)

    This time 12 months ago, Yan Diomande had not even made his first senior appearance for La Liga strugglers Leganes. However, after a meteoric rise, the Ivory Coast international now looks set to have his pick of the Premier League's elite this summer while RB Leipzig hope to raise around €100m (£86m/$118m) from the winger's likely sale having paid just €20m to acquire him last summer.

    Diomande has been one of the breakout stars of the Bundesliga campaign, leading to reports linking him with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool. Diomande himself has admitted that he supported the Reds when growing up, but it remains to be seen whether the 19-year-old will end up Anfield or elsewhere.

  • Ederson Atalanta 2025-26Getty Images

    Ederson (Atalanta)

    From the moment he produced a midfield masterclass in the 2024 Europa League final, Ederson has seemed destined to leave Atalanta, and the summer of 2026 looks likely to be when the 26-year-old finally takes the next step in his career.

    Atletico Madrid came close to signing Ederson during the January window, and they remain at the front of the queue for the €50m (£43m/$59m)-rated Brazil international, though both Manchester United and Manchester City have him on their own midfield shortlists, too.

  • Manchester United v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

    Bruno Fernandes has a real shot at breaking the record for the most assists in a single Premier League season after another campaign in which he has led from the front for Manchester United. However, this could also be the Red Devils' captain's Old Trafford swansong as reports of interest from Saudi Arabia refuse to go away.

    Fernandes rejected the opportunity to join Al-Hilal last summer despite the Portugal international later claiming that he felt he was being forced out of United, and another £100m ($137m) bid could be on the way from the Middle East in the coming months as the Pro League plans its next wave of superstar signings to coincide with the World Cup.

  • FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

    One of the first confirmed free agents ahead of the summer, Bayern Munich confirmed in January that Leon Goretzka would not be signing a new deal at Allianz Arena but would be sticking around until the end of the season before departing the Bundesliga giants. 

    A veteran of almost 300 games for Bayern, Goretzka will only be 31 when his contract expires and thus would be an intriguing option for a variety of clubs around Europe who require an experienced head to add to their midfield ranks.

  • Liverpool v Burnley - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

    Another who could be available for free this summer, Ibrahima Konate's future is less clear as Liverpool are continuing in their efforts to convince the France defender to remain at Anfield despite him entering the final five months of his deal.

    Real Madrid's interest in Konate has seemingly diminished following his error-strewn season on Merseyside, but as he prepares to turn 27 in May, there will certainly be other suitors for a centre-back with plenty of top-level experience.

  • Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Tino Livramento (Newcastle)

    Should Newcastle miss out on Champions League qualification next term, then they will likely need to cash in on one or two players over the summer so as to avoid breaking any financial rules. Tino Livramento, meanwhile, was linked with a move away from Newcastle last summer, meaning the England full-back is a prime candidate to be moved on if that interest from elsewhere remains.

    Manchester City and Arsenal have both been linked with the former Chelsea youth star, though it remains to be seen whether Livramento's less-than stellar injury record counts against him when it comes to negotiations over a move.

  • Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

    For much of the final week of the January window it seemed that Jean-Philippe Mateta was on his way out of Crystal Palace. Nottingham Forest showed interest in acquiring the France international before AC Milan agreed a deal to bring in Mateta, only for him to fail a deadline-day medical due to a knee issue.

    Mateta, then, finds himself back at Selhurst Park despite having made it clear that he sees no future for himself at Palace, and thus it would be a shock if he were not to belatedly depart come the summer. Of course, Oliver Glasner's replacement could yet persuade the 28-year-old to stay, but with Jorgen Strand Larsen having already been signed to replace Mateta, such a U-turn feels unlikely.

  • FBL-EUR-C3-PORTO-GLASGOW RANGERSAFP

    Rodrigo Mora (Porto)

    The hottest prospect in Portuguese football right now, and one of the top teenage talents anywhere in the world, Rodrigo Mora almost left Porto last summer, only to reject a move to Al-Ittihad as he instead opted to remain with his boyhood club for one more season.

    Attacking midfielder Mora, who has scored 15 goals in just over 60 appearances since making his first-team debut midway through last season, has been linked with PSG, Manchester United and Arsenal over the past 12 months, but could cost up to €70m (£60.5m/$83m) due to a release clause in the 18-year-old's contract.

  • Liverpool FC v Qarabag FK - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

    There was a point in December where it felt like Mohamed Salah's Liverpool career was already over, and though the legendary forward was able to reconcile with manager Arne Slot following his explosive admission that he believed he was being forced out of the club after being left on the bench for three successive games, it still seems inevitable that 'The Egyptian King' will depart Anfield at the end of the campaign.

    With just one year left to run on the contract he signed back in May, this summer represents the final chance for the Reds to truly cash in on one of their greatest players, and with Saudi clubs falling over themselves to welcome the most recognisable Arab footballer ever, they should have no problem in finding an agreement that suits all parties.

  • Sunderland v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Savinho (Manchester City)

    Savinho seemed to be on the chopping block last summer when was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham amid City's interest in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. And though neither move came to pass, Savinho has failed to boost his standing at the Etihad Stadium over the course of the season while facing more competition for minutes from January addition Antoine Semenyo.

    As such, the 21-year-old Brazil international will likely be on the move in a bid to earn starting opportunities elsewhere, with Spurs seemingly still keen on bringing Savinho to north London to supercharge their attack.

  • 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

    With his contract set to expire in 2027 and no signs of a new deal being agreed, Nico Schlotterbeck looks set to depart Borussia Dortmund in 2026 so as not to risk him departing on a free 12 months later. Bayern Munich had been mooted as the Germany international's most likely destination, but Dayot Upamecano's decision to stay at the Allianz Arena and sign fresh contract looks set to put pay to that.

    Liverpool, then, could emerge as the lead suitors for 26-year-old Schlotterbeck, while Real Madrid are also on the lookout for defensive reinforcements as they prepare to bid farewell to free agents Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

  • Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

    Mark this one down as the lead candidate to be the transfer saga of the summer...

    Vinicius Jr has been linked with a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia for the best part of 18 months, and his departure from Real Madrid never seemed closer than when he fell out with Xabi Alonso, with reports in November claiming that the Brazilian was refusing to enter contract talks despite his current deal only running until the summer of 2027.

    Alonso's departure in January may bring an end to that impasse, and Vinicius has made a show of kissing the Madrid badge when scoring since the Spanish coach left, but has the dye already been cast? Teenagers Franco Mastantuono and Endrick are waiting in the wings to step up while Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly the leader of the Blancos' attack now, meaning Vinicius might be better served by taking the money on offer in the Middle East before plotting a return to Europe in a couple of years.

  • Juventus FC v Sporting Clube de Portugal - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

    One of the more intriguing potential free agents, Dusan Vlahovic has not lived up to the hype that accompanied his €70m move to Juventus back in January 2022. The Serbia international has mustered 64 goals in 162 appearances for the Bianconeri, but has gradually fallen down the pecking order during his four-year stint in Turin, and he will be allowed to leave this summer.

    Despite that, Vlahovic has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham, meaning he is likely to have a decent market as he aims to get his career back on track at the age of 26.

  • Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

    Will the last one out of Crystal Palace turn the lights off?... Eagles fans have grown used to losing their star players given their place in the football food chain, but with Ebereche Eze and Marc Guehi both having left in the past 12 months, and with Mateta and Oliver Glasner on their way out in the summer, they will be loathed to potentially also lose star midfielder Adam Wharton.

    However, the England international has plenty of admirers, with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool among those keen on signing the 21-year-old pass-master. Palace will likely drive a hard bargain with Wharton given he still has three years left on his contract, but another high-profile departure from Selhurst Park could yet be on the cards before the year is out.

  • Chelsea v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Harry Wilson (Fulham)

    The concept of a player taking advantage of a 'contract year' is one that American sports fans are well versed in. Prospective free agents have long raised their game in the final year of their deals so as to secure lucrative offers once they hit the market, and it feels as if Harry Wilson has taken inspiration from those stories with his performances for Fulham in 2025-26.

    Only five players have provided more combined goals and assists in the Premier League than the Wales midfielder so far this season, and despite the Cottagers' attempts to tie Wilson down to a fresh deal, he is now just months away from being available for free. Quite what his market will look like at the age of 29 remains to be seen, but Wilson could be one of the more intriguing available players this summer.

