‘Pivotal time for the sport in our country’ - U.S. Soccer appoints Dan Helfrich as COO

Following his appointment as U.S. Soccer’s new Chief Operating Officer, Helfrich spoke about embracing the opportunity to help guide the federation during a transformative era for the sport in the United States. Emphasizing his lifelong connection to soccer, Helfrich described the moment as the right time to commit fully to the game’s nationwide development, outlining a mission centered on strengthening all 27 national teams.

“Soccer has been a defining part of my life for more than 40 years, as a player, fan, broadcaster, volunteer, and parent,” Helfrich said in a press release. “And now is the right time for me to focus my career here during this pivotal time for the sport in our country. I’m inspired by U.S. Soccer’s mission and excited to partner with JT, our staff, and our members to strengthen the game and ensure soccer is accessible to everyone, everywhere, for generations to come.

“This means delivering results on the field through our 27 national teams while also making sure every player, coach, referee, and fan feels a deep connection to U.S. Soccer and their role in achieving our shared mission.”