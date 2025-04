Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang outshines Cristiano Ronaldo! Ex-Arsenal ace hands Al-Qadsiah huge win over Al-Nassr after Portugal megastar goes missing alongside £64.5m strike partner Jhon Duran

Al-Nassr were outclassed by Al-Qadsiyah in a 2-1 loss, losing ground in the race to secure an AFC Champions League spot.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Nassr lose 2-1 to Aubameyang's Al-Qadsiyah

Michel outclasses Stefano Pioli in clash

Win brings Al-Qadsiyah back in AFC CL race Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱