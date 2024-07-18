Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang MarseilleGetty
Aditya Gokhale

'The black panther is here' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang becomes the latest big name to join Saudi Pro League as ex-Arsenal & Chelsea star completes Al-Qadsiah move

Pierre-Emerick AubameyangAl QadasiyaSaudi Pro LeagueMarseilleLigue 1Transfers

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has officially become the latest big name to join the Saudi Pro League as he signs for Al-Qadsiah.

  • Aubameyang makes the move to Saudi Pro League
  • Joins newly promoted Al-Qadsiah on a two-year deal
  • Leaves Marseille after just one season with the club
