Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back! Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea striker arrives in France to join Mason Greenwood & Co at Marseille after cutting Saudi adventure short
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made a decisive move back to Europe, rejecting Gulf offers as he closes in on a deal with Marseille.
- Aubameyang terminates Al-Qadsiah deal and returns to Marseille
- Former Arsenal striker already in France and negotiating contract
- Ligue 1 side preparing for 2025–26 with De Zerbi at the helm