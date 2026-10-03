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Adhe Makayasa

Philippe Coutinho shines on Santos debut as Cuca issues fitness warning after Sao Paulo victory

P. Coutinho
Cuca
Sao Paulo vs Santos FC
Sao Paulo
Santos FC
Serie A

Philippe Coutinho marked his first appearance for Santos with an instant creative spark, inspiring a 2-1 derby triumph over Sao Paulo. Head coach Cuca applauded the playmaker's decisive influence off the bench, yet tempered post-match celebrations by stressing that the veteran midfielder requires steady conditioning before completing full fixtures.

  • Playmaker sparks decisive derby comeback

    The experienced midfielder made an immediate impact on his debut at the MorumBIS, instigating the move that led to Gabriel Barbosa's decisive match-winner. Introduced at half-time in place of Alvaro Barreal, Coutinho deftly evaded Robert Arboleda to help the Alvinegro seal a spirited 2-1 comeback victory over Sao Paulo. The result secured a fifth consecutive league win for Cuca's side, significantly narrowing the gap on the Copa Libertadores qualification berths.

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    Coach praises immediate match impact

    Speaking in his post-match press conference, Cuca praised the individual quality shown by his marquee signing, even though the playmaker's match minutes exceeded the coaching staff's original expectations. Reflecting on the attacking midfielder's decisive contribution in clinching all three points in the derby, Cuca highlighted: "We managed Coutinho's minutes today, which wasn't even meant to be as much as it was. But he already demonstrated his immense quality and was directly involved in the winning goal. I think things were managed very well."

  • 'He is not yet in the ideal condition'

    Managing the former Vasco da Gama playmaker's physical load remains paramount for the technical staff, with his last official competitive appearance dating back to February 14. Outlining the conditioning process and match fitness the playmaker must still build before handling a starting berth, the manager added: "It has been a while since Coutinho last played. He is a consummate professional, looks after himself meticulously, and trains exceptionally well, but he is still going to build up his fitness. He is not yet in the ideal condition to play the full 90 minutes."

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    Surging giants confront league leaders

    Santos' fifth consecutive victory elevates them to seventh place on 41 points, bringing them closer to the Copa Libertadores spots. Cuca's side now face a severe test of their resurgence when they host table-topping Flamengo at the Vila Belmiro on Thursday, October 8. That heavyweight clash marks the start of a gruelling run, with successive away tests against Atletico Mineiro and Fluminense quickly following.

Serie A
Cruzeiro crest
Cruzeiro
CRU
Sao Paulo crest
Sao Paulo
SAP
Serie A
Santos FC crest
Santos FC
SAN
Flamengo crest
Flamengo
FLA