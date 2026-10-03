Philippe Coutinho shines on Santos debut as Cuca issues fitness warning after Sao Paulo victory

Managing the former Vasco da Gama playmaker's physical load remains paramount for the technical staff, with his last official competitive appearance dating back to February 14. Outlining the conditioning process and match fitness the playmaker must still build before handling a starting berth, the manager added: "It has been a while since Coutinho last played. He is a consummate professional, looks after himself meticulously, and trains exceptionally well, but he is still going to build up his fitness. He is not yet in the ideal condition to play the full 90 minutes."