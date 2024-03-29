Parkinson-WrexhamGetty
Soham Mukherjee

'We're enjoying it!' - Phil Parkinson revelling in Wrexham's promotion push after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side recorded huge win over title rivals Mansfield Town

Phil ParkinsonWrexhamMansfieldLeague Two

An ecstatic Phil Parkinson claimed that he is "enjoying" Wrexham's promotion push after recording a huge win over title rivals Mansfield Town.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham beat Mansfield Town 2-0
  • Moved to the third place after the victory
  • Parkinson delighted with a "hard-earned win"

Editors' Picks