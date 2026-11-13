Does Phil Foden need a transfer? Ex-England star ‘worried’ about faltering Man City playmaker & Three Lions outcast in the post-Pep Guardiola era
Foden signed a new contract through to 2030
Having faced plenty of questions regarding his future, Stockport native Foden penned a new contract with City over the summer that is due to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2030 - with said terms including the option for a further 12-month extension.
As things stand, he remains on course to be a one-club man. Having graduated out of a fabled academy system in Manchester, 378 appearances have been taken in for the club that handed him a big break and senior debut at the age of 17.
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Next Gascoigne finding end product hard to come by
Foden has won six Premier League titles with City, the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League, while also being named PFA Young Player of the Year on a couple of occasions.
The last couple of seasons have, however, been something of a slog. After registering 27 goals in the 2023-24 campaign, that output dipped to 13 in the following year and 10 last term. Starting berths are no longer guaranteed for a man that was once being billed as the next Paul Gascoigne and Wayne Rooney of English football.
Foden did thrive under the careful tutelage of Pep Guardiola, but saw the Catalan call time on his Manchester adventure in 2026. Enzo Maresca is yet to bring the best out of a mercurial talent, while Thomas Tuchel continues to overlook him at international level - having already delivered a painful World Cup snub.
Foden encouraged to consider a transfer away from City
Asked about the present and future for a clearly gifted performer, ex-England star Bent - who was speaking in association with MrQ Live Casino - told GOAL: “I'm worried about Foden full stop.
“And not just from an international perspective, because my conversations were always, I wonder what Foden looks like when Pep's no longer there. Because his whole football education has been Pep Guardiola.
“To play for Pep, there's a select, unique set of skills that you need in terms of the way that he wants to play in a certain system. England don't play that way. No one plays that way on the planet, right?
“So when he played for Man City, he was top, top drawer, top level, one of the best about. But every single time he played for England, we never saw that same Phil Foden. He almost struggled when he played for England.
“So the fact Pep's not there and now he's not playing for Manchester City and now he's not in the England squad, I just wonder if potentially a move away from City might be best for Phil Foden to almost start again and kind of re-find himself.
“I know it's early in the Maresca tenure now but so far, I'm a little bit concerned about Phil Foden and what Phil Foden moving forward without Pep looks like.”
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Fierce competition for places at the Etihad Stadium
Foden has made eight Premier League appearances this season, but has not started a top-flight fixture since October 17 and picked up a red card just 23 minutes into a derby date with Manchester United at Old Trafford.
A hat-trick was recorded in Champions League action against AEK Athens, but domestic goal contributions have been thin on the ground - making it difficult for him to dislodge the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki and Iliman Ndiaye.
It may be that a move elsewhere does appeal and becomes a more serious option at some stage, with it likely that the 49-cap England international will have no shortage of suitors if he does become available on the open market.
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