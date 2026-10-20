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Manchester City v AEK Athens - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Manchester City player ratings vs AEK Athens: Phil Foden nets a clinical hat-trick as Cityzens dominate at the Etihad

Manchester City
AEK Athens
Manchester City vs AEK Athens
Champions League
Player ratings

Manchester City comfortably brushed aside AEK Athens 5-1 in the Champions League, spearheaded by a brilliant treble from Phil Foden. Despite a brief scare when the visitors pulled one back early in the second half, City's technical superiority shone through in a dominant display.

Manchester City produced a masterclass in positional play and final-third efficiency to dismantle AEK Athens 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Enzo Maresca’s side controlled the tempo from the opening whistle, with Elliot Anderson breaking the deadlock in the 12th minute following an assist from Enzo Fernandez. The tactical structure allowed City to pin the Greek champions back, and Foden doubled the advantage before the break, capitalising on the first of two assists from the marauding Rico Lewis.

The second half began with a momentary lapse in concentration as Stavros Pilios clawed one back for the visitors in the 52nd minute. However, the response from the English giants was swift and decisive. Rayan Cherki restored the two-goal cushion just five minutes later before Foden completed his hat-trick with two further strikes in the 65th and 76th minutes. City finished the match with 60% possession and a staggering 17 shots, underlining their status as one of the tournament favourites with a high-octane performance that left AEK with no answers.

  • Manchester City v AEK Athens - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

    A largely quiet night for the Italian, who was rarely tested given City's dominance. He could do little about Pilios' strike in the 52nd minute, which was one of only three shots on target he faced throughout the evening. His distribution remained reliable under minimal pressure.

    Abdukodir Khusanov - 7/10

    The young defender looked comfortable in Maresca's system, maintaining a high line and snuffing out potential counter-attacks before they could develop. He was aerially dominant and showed great composure on the ball when building from the back.

    Ruben Dias - 7/10

    The captain led the line with his usual authority until his withdrawal in the 82nd minute. He marshalled the defence well, ensuring AEK's forwards had very little space to work with. A typically professional performance from the Portuguese international.

    Rico Lewis - 9/10

    Operating in his hybrid role, Lewis was sensational. He provided the assists for Foden's goals in both the 34th and 65th minutes, demonstrating his elite vision and timing. His ability to invert into midfield gave City a constant numerical advantage.

    Josko Gvardiol - 7/10

    Gvardiol was a constant outlet on the left flank, providing width and support for the attackers. He picked up a yellow card in the 59th minute but remained disciplined thereafter before being substituted in the 72nd minute.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-AEKAFP

    Midfield

    Enzo Fernandez - 8/10

    The Argentine was the metronome in the heart of the pitch. He provided a sublime assist for the opening goal in the 12th minute and dictated the rhythm of the game with his expansive passing range before coming off in the 72nd minute.

    Phil Foden - 10/10

    A perfect performance from the local hero. Foden scored in the 34th, 65th, and 76th minutes to claim the match ball. Beyond his goals, he turned provider for Cherki in the 57th minute, finishing the game with four direct goal involvements. He was simply untouchable.

    Elliot Anderson - 8/10

    Anderson showed exactly why he is highly rated with a clinical finish to open the scoring in the 12th minute. He linked up well with the forward line and worked tirelessly in the transition phases to regain possession.

    Allan - 7/10

    Playing in a more advanced role, Allan provided the necessary balance to City's attacking quartet. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his movement off the ball dragged defenders out of position, creating the pockets of space that Foden exploited so ruthlessly.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-AEKAFP

    Attack

    Rayan Cherki - 8/10

    Cherki was a constant threat with his ball-carrying ability. He took his goal beautifully in the 57th minute, firing home from a Foden pass to effectively end any hopes of an AEK comeback. His technical floor remains incredibly high.

    Floyd Samba - 6/10

    Samba led the line with physicality but found it difficult to get clear sights of goal. He served as a focal point for the attacking midfielders before being replaced by McAidoo in the 62nd minute.

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  • Manchester City v AEK Athens - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Ryan McAidoo - 7/10

    Introduced in the 62nd minute, the youngster made an immediate impact by setting up Foden's final goal in the 76th minute. A very bright cameo that showcased his creative potential.

    Vitor Reis - 6/10

    Came on for the final 18 minutes to see out the game. He slotted into the defensive unit seamlessly as City shifted into a lower gear.

    Rayan Ait Nouri - 6/10

    Replaced Gvardiol in the 72nd minute and provided fresh legs on the left. He kept his defensive positioning sound and offered an occasional overlap.

    Kaden Braithwaite - N/A

    Introduced in the 82nd minute for Dias. Not on the pitch long enough for a fair rating.

    Enzo Maresca - 9/10

    Maresca got his tactical setup spot on. The decision to use Rico Lewis as a primary playmaker from the defensive line overwhelmed AEK. Even when the visitors scored, his side didn't panic, adhering to the principles of controlled possession to re-establish dominance.

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