'Pep Guardiola is The Boy Who Cried Wolf!' - Man City boss tried to quit '100 times' as chairman says legendary tenure was only supposed to last four years

Despite the previous false alarms, the City chief knew that this time was different when Guardiola expressed his desire to leave with one year left on his deal. The 55-year-old manager had previously signed multiple extensions in 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024, but the fire that kept him going eventually needed a rest.

Explaining the final decision, the chairman added: "But in this particular one, I think he knew - and I knew that he knew - and that is why it was the right thing for him and it was the natural thing. He never thought he would stay more than four years, then more than five years. So in his mind, even year four and five it was always: 'OK, how much more time? How much more time?' And it always had to be done in the correct way. There was always going to be one moment where it was going to be real."