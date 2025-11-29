Getty Images Sport
Pep Guardiola reveals what he told Erling Haaland in tense exchange after Man City's win over Leeds
Foden scores last-gasp winner as City bounce back against Leeds
Looking to return to form following successive defeats against Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen in the Premier League and Champions League respectively, City secured a big victory over Daniel Farke’s Leeds. Leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol, City were pegged back following strikes from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.
However, in the first minute of additional time in the second half, midfielder Foden scored his second and City’s winner as he dribbled his way into space before firing the ball beyond Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri. The result saw Guardiola’s side move up to the second in the league table and just four points behind leaders Arsenal, who lock horns with third-placed Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.
Haaland unable to score 100th PL goal in frustrating afternoon
In what proved to be a frustrating outing for Haaland, the striker was unable to add to his remarkable goal tally in 2025-26. Despite playing the full 90 minutes, the 25-year-old - the league’s top scorer with 14 goals in just 13 games - failed to find the back of the net against strugglers Leeds, whom his father, Alf Inge Haaland, played for between 1997 and 2000.
Disappointed after his bid to become the fastest player to score 100 Premier League goals was prolonged, Haaland was then involved in a tense discussion with Guardiola after the final whistle.
After appearing to get his point across, the former Borussia Dortmund attacker then tried to walk away before being hugged twice by the City manager, who was equally keen to express his feelings. Both Haaland and Guardiola had smiles on their faces after their chat eventually came to an end.
Guardiola reveals what he said to Haaland after the game
And Guardiola has now revealed what he said to Haaland after the game. Lifting the lid on the episode, the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss told BBC Sport: “He’ll do it [get his 100th goal] next game.
“Just we talk about rest. He has a huge body. Minutes, minutes, in that moment you’re fresh.
“Rest [is] not just the legs [pointing to his head]. It’s not like Phil or Jeremy [Doku], they can rest. Erling is a big man. We need him so much.”
Meanwhile, Haaland took to Instagram following City’s late win over Leeds, simply writing: “Not easy today but we never give up!”
Former Barcelona and Bayern boss hails Foden's 'special' talent
Admitting he was “relieved” after Foden popped up with City’s winner in the final stages of a tightly-contested affair with Leeds, Guardiola felt his side should have put the game to bed a lot earlier than they did.
In his post-match press conference, the Catalan said: “The game was not in the perfect place in the first half, but it should be over for the chances we have and we didn’t concede. And after that brilliantly, Daniel changed the system like Leverkusen did, the 5-3-2 and we conceded a goal we gave away in the first minutes [of the second half].
“The build-up was completely different, and the shape takes influence in the way you play. Football is emotions and in that moment we concede the second. We made a step up and we reacted really well. Omar and Cherki came on, and we got more players in the box.
“In the last minute we had to put the ball quick to the box because in that moment the process doesn’t exist. Being with fullbacks or wingers it doesn’t matter. At the end it was the quality of Phil again, a player with special [talent].”
City are back in action when they travel to Fulham in the league on Tuesday, before they entertain high-flying Sunderland next Saturday. Guardiola’s charges then head to Real Madrid for a mouth-watering Champions League tie on 10 December.
