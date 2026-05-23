'The speech was a disaster!' - Pep Guardiola was 'so nervous' as Man City boss opens up on how he told players about his exit

Addressing reporters during his final pre-match press conference, the 55-year-old expressed a profound mixture of pride and gratitude before detailing how he plans to mark the occasion of his final game on Sunday. Guardiola said: "Really satisfied [about his 10 years in England]. I don't know the right words. Satisfied, happy and proud. It has been maybe the experience of my life, otherwise I would not have been 10 years. I cannot be more grateful for the amount of love and affection that I had for many years.

"It's not about when. It's not today or tomorrow, it's a time that you feel ok let's do it. It's not yesterday or one week ago, it's a little bit but of course we are in competition and I want to be completely away because I need the players to be with me and me with them. The moment we cannot fight for anything else because it is already achieved, that is the moment to say. I want to say a proper goodbye to my people on Sunday, I want to hug them all on the pitch, and that's why we announced it."