Pep Guardiola refuses to guarantee Kevin De Bruyne starting spot in final home game for Man City as head coach prioritises 'main target' over Belgian's farewell

Pep Guardiola has refused to guarantee Kevin De Bruyne a place in the Manchester City starting lineup for the Belgian's final game at Etihad Stadium.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below De Bruyne might not start against Bournemouth

Guardiola to pick best possible starting lineup

De Bruyne to leave Man City at end of season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱