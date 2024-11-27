Manchester City v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Scott Wilson

Pep Guardiola has 'no idea' how to turn Manchester City crisis around after Feyenoord collapse as body language expert claims revered manager believes his days are numbered

P. GuardiolaManchester CityManchester City vs FeyenoordChampions LeaguePremier League

Pep Guardiola's body language suggests he is running out of ideas as Manchester City's dismal run of form continues, according to an expert.

  • City collapse against Feyenoord
  • Guardiola exhibits concerning behaviour
  • Enduring worst run of his managerial career
