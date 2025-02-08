Manchester City FFP 2024Getty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

‘A verdict and a sentence’ – Pep Guardiola confirms when Man City are expecting a ruling on 115-charge FFP case and vows to give his honest opinion on saga

P. GuardiolaManchester CityPremier League

Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City expect a ruling on its 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations within the next month.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • City have been charged with 115 FFP offences
  • Spent £180m in the winter transfer window
  • Guardiola revealed they are expecting a verdict soon
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match