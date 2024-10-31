Manchester City FC v Southampton FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Pep Guardiola says Man City players were 'hungover' in FA Cup final against Man Utd as coach blames Premier League title party for loss to Erik ten Hag's side

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stated that his side were "hungover" during their loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup final last season.

  • Man City lost FA Cup final last season
  • Guardiola reveals players were 'hungover'
  • City had just won Premier League title
