Pep Guardiola warns Man City can't 'copy and paste' his replacement

As City search for the man to fill the biggest shoes in world football, Guardiola has insisted that he will not be advising the board on who should take the reins. With former assistant Enzo Maresca currently the frontrunner to return to Manchester, Guardiola believes the next manager must flourish on their own terms rather than trying to replicate the "Pep way."

"It doesn't work to copy and paste in this kind of job," Guardiola said. "You have to be unique, natural and yourself and the new manager will be himself. The moment it starts to be a copy for another one ... Everyone is everyone. It has to be like that. And that's why everything is going to be good."