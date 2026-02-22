Pep Guardiola tells Man City stars to enjoy life with 'a lot of caipirinhas and daiquiris' after closing gap on Arsenal

Two goals from Nico O'Reilly saw Manchester City take all three points off Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium and take full advantage of Arsenal's midweek slip-up against Wolves. Just two points now separate the sides at the top of the table ahead of Sunday's north London derby at the Emirates.

O'Reilly highlighted the magnitude of the victory after the game, telling TNT Sports: "I'm over the moon with tonight. The win was the most important thing to close the gap and apply as much pressure as possible. Also, very happy with the two goals. It's a dream of mine to win something like this. There's still a lot of games to go. We need to take each game as it comes. I'm enjoying every moment and taking it all in. We always believe we can win games. We had a week break, so we were able to prepare for this game very well. We just need to keep going."