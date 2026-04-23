Not over yet! Pep Guardiola tells Man City they must win EVERY game or Arsenal will be crowned Premier League champions

Despite City sitting in the number one spot for the first time since the opening weekend, Guardiola is under no illusions regarding the difficulty of the task ahead. He acknowledged the physical toll of a relentless schedule but stressed that the current margin for error has completely vanished.

Reflecting on the gruelling victory at Turf Moor and the requirements for the final weeks of the campaign, Guardiola said: “Now we have the FA Cup and after that we have five games. The only chance for the title is to win all the games. It was such a demanding game on Sunday [against Arsenal]. It is not easy after three days but in the Premier League you have to adjust. We are used to doing it. We competed really well, we made a really good game but it’s a pity the chances we had.”