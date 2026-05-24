Pep Guardiola delivers his verdict on how Man City’s 115-charge FFP case will end - with six-time Premier League title winner preparing to walk before any sanctions are handed out

A final decision from the independent commission is reportedly nearing, with the verdict expected after the current campaign concludes. However, Guardiola again stressed his confidence in the club hierarchy when discussing the investigation.

"I trust them," he admitted, as quoted by Manchester Evening News. "I spoke with them and trust how they behave and how they did. What happened, happened. That will be the resolution. Nobody in the backroom staff was here, it was a long, long time ago and I trust them. I said before what happened and I say now."

The City boss also discussed about the lengthy nature of the process when asked if he would react publicly to the eventual verdict, said: "If you find me."