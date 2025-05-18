'I'm a talented manager' - Pep Guardiola explains baffling decision to hand 19-year-old Claudio Echeverri his debut with Man City en route to FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace
Pep Guardiola explained why he handed Claudio Echeverri his Manchester City debut in the Fa Cup final in a quirky response.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Echeverri made his City debut in the FA Cup final
- Guardiola explained why he brought in the young Argentine
- Crystal Palace beat Man City 1-0