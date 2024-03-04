Haaland-Man-CityGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Pep Guardiola reacts to Erling Haaland's miss of the season contender in Man City's derby win over United with bizarre 'basketball players' analogy

Manchester CityErling HaalandPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueManchester City vs Manchester UnitedManchester United

Pep Guardiola opened up about Erling Haaland's glaring miss in the first half of the Manchester derby as he hailed the striker as a 'great player'.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guardiola reacts to Haaland's miss in Manchester derby
  • Haaland scored a late goal in Man City's 3-1 win
  • Hailed Haaland as a 'great player'

Editors' Picks