VIDEO: What a penalty, Paul Mullin! Wrexham striker almost rips the net off as he scores controversial spot-kick in top-of-the-table clash with Mansfield Town

Wrexham's Paul Mullin almost ripped off the net off as he converted a controversial spot-kick in a top-of-the-table clash with Mansfield Town.

  • Wrexham beat Mansfield Town 2-0
  • Mullin scored a brace with both goals from the penalty spot
  • The second penalty was a controversial decision

