Paul Scholes tells Man Utd to sell EIGHT players with Marcus Rashford, Matthijs de Ligt & Lisandro Martinez among those Red Devils legend wants binned
Paul Scholes has brutally told Manchester United to put eight players on the market including Marcus Rashford, Matthijs de Ligt & Lisandro Martinez.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Scholes wants Man Utd to get rid of deadwood
- Urged them to sell Rashford and seven other players
- Currently 13th in Premier League table