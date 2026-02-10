Getty Images Sport
Paul Scholes admits he'd 'love' Man Utd to sign 'pissed off' Tottenham star
Explosive social media outburst
Romero has made 152 appearances for Tottenham since joining the club from Atalanta in 2021, scoring six goals and helping the club to a Europa League title. The 27-year-old recently signed a contract extension through to the end of the 2028-29 season, too, but strongly hinted he has become unhappy with how the club is being run after Spurs' 2-2 draw with Manchester City on February 1, in which he had to come off at half-time.
In an explosive post on Instagram, Romero wrote: "Great effort from all my team-mates yesterday, they were incredible. I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially since we only had 11 players available – unbelievable but true and disgraceful. We’ll keep showing up and taking responsibility to turn this around, working hard and staying together. All that’s left is to thank all of you for being there and for always supporting us, the fans."
Reckless red card at Old Trafford
Despite his outburst, Frank kept Romero in his starting XI for Spurs' trip to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. The Argentina international only lasted 29 minutes, though, as he was sent off for a reckless challenge on United midfielder Casemiro.
That was the fourth red card of his Tottenham career, more than any other player in the Premier League since his arrival in English football, and Spurs went on to lose 2-0. Frank did, however, leap to his defence after the game.
"For me, I think he is a leader. He is a young leader and he’s learning every day," the Spurs boss told reporters. "I’ve said I used the example when I was 30 years old. I thought I was on top of the world, but I was no way near the level I am today in terms of leadership and understanding things.
"And then when you have a player that’s playing with so much passion and aggression, things like that can happen. That’s not to say he shouldn’t learn from it, of course he needs learn from it, going forward."
Scholes: I just love his character!
Scholes is also a big fan of Romero, and feels he would be an ideal addition to the ranks at United, despite his disciplinary record. The former Red Devils and England star said on the latest episode of The Good, The Bad and The Footballpodcast: "Do you know what? I love him. I love watching him play football.
"He’s pissed off at Spurs, isn’t he? He doesn’t want to be there. He’s having a go at the crowd, he’s having a go at the board, I think his head has checked out a little bit.
"But I would love him at Manchester United. I just love his character."
What comes next for Romero?
Romero will sit out Spurs' next four Premier League matches through suspension due to "serious foul play". Frank's side host Newcastle next on Tuesday night, before a huge north London derby clash with Arsenal and fixtures against Fulham and Crystal Palace.
Tottenham are also awaiting the draw for the Champions League round of 16 in March, which Romero will be clear to play in. It remains to be seen, though, whether Spurs can climb out of the Premier League's bottom half without their captain, or indeed if he decides to stick around beyond the end of the season.
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with Romero, who may seek a new challenge after playing in another World Cup with Argentina this summer.
