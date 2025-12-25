Getty
Paul Pogba told he has no chance of making France's 2026 World Cup squad as Frank Leboeuf delivers brutal 'bring Zinedine Zidane back' putdown to ex-Man Utd midfielder
Doping ban & return to action: Where Pogba is at
Deschamps is a big fan of Pogba’s mercurial talents, having seen him play a leading role in Les Bleus’ World Cup triumph of 2018 - with the enigmatic playmaker among the goals in a 4-2 final victory over Croatia.
The now 32-year-old star has endured a tough time since then. He never really lived up to expectations at Old Trafford after rejoining the Red Devils for a record £89 million ($119m) transfer fee in 2016. He retraced steps to Juventus as a free agent in 2022.
Just 12 appearances were taken in for the Bianconeri, on the back of injury struggles, before being stung with a doping ban on the back of a failed test in September 2023. Pogba eventually saw a four-year suspension reduced to 18 months on appeal.
He was released by Juve while taking an enforced break and spent several months as a free agent before agreeing a return to his homeland at Monaco. His debut there was made on November 22, 2025.
World Cup bid: Can Pogba make France's squad in 2026?
Quizzed on whether there is any chance of the talented midfielder being called up by France next summer, Leboeuf - speaking in association with ToonieBet - told GOAL: “Didier Deschamps really likes Paul Pogba. If Paul can come back to his best, which I doubt because it is complicated after such a long time without playing football - you can train but playing games is different, sorry. He has to go back.
“He is over 30 and there are other players who have shown their consistency. It’s going to be hard for Didier Deschamps to say ‘okay, I take him’. He maybe wants to take N’Golo Kante already. N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba... why don’t you call [Antoine] Griezmann as well and call [Zinedine] Zidane! It’s going to be hard. I give him a five per cent chance because I want to be nice, but for me it is over.”
Deschamps has previously said of Pogba earning a recall, with the last of his 91 caps being earned against South Africa in March 2022: “That will depend on him. I have no doubt that he wants it and that it's a goal in his mind. He has steps to take, and the next one, after these long weeks of separate training, will be when he puts on the Monaco shirt and steps onto the pitch.
“He wants it, and if I say yes, Pogba's return is possible, but if I say no, I'll look like a fool, and that's not going to work either. All I wish for him is to get through this first step in more than two-and-a-half years. That alone will be a huge joy and happiness for him.”
Ambitious challenge: Pogba assesses his own chances
Pogba, who spent 811 days out of action, has been realistic when assessing his chances of becoming a full international once more. He has said of that ambitious challenge: “I’m very far from it. I’m focused on getting my fitness back to help the team. If I don’t perform well at Monaco, I’ll have to forget about the French national team.”
Is Pogba destined to miss out on a century of France caps?
Pogba is not prepared to completely throw in the towel, but appreciates that he faces an uphill battle when it comes to representing France again. Alongside his World Cup winners’ medal, he also enjoyed UEFA Nations League glory in 2020-21.
If he is to be denied the opportunity to become a centurion on the appearance front, then he has plenty of happy memories to look back on. For now, his focus must remain locked on recovering peak form and fitness with Monaco - with a winter break having been reached in Ligue 1.
