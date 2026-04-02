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Paul Pogba's shockingly low Monaco salary revealed with ex-Man Utd & Juventus star not among Ligue 1 side's top 10 earners
Massive pay cut for World Cup winner
When the Frenchman arrived at Monaco over the summer, there were massive questions regarding the salary he would command after his time away from the game. Following the expiry of his doping ban, the 33-year-old took his time to weigh up several options before settling on a first-ever spell in Ligue 1. However, it appears he has prioritised his career relaunch over a final massive payday.
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Pogba misses out on Monaco top 10
According to a report from L’Equipe, the Frenchman turned down more lucrative offers from elsewhere to join Monaco, where his weekly salary is currently below £44,000. To put that into perspective, it is a staggering drop from the £290,000-per-week he was reportedly pocketing during his second spell at Old Trafford. While his current deal includes significant performance-related bonuses, his lack of game time means he is unlikely to be hitting those targets any time soon. In fact, he has seen just 30 minutes of action across three substitute appearances in Ligue 1 this campaign due to persistent injury concerns.
Pogba’s current wage packet is so modest by modern superstar standards that he does not even rank among the top 10 earners at the Stade Louis II. The list is currently topped by Denis Zakaria and former Tottenham defender Eric Dier, who both lead the way with weekly earnings of around £72,000. Even Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati sits comfortably above Pogba, earning £55,000 per month despite the Catalan giants picking up half of his wage bill.
Glimpses of quality amid fitness struggles
While his competitive minutes have been scarce, there was a flash of the old Pogba during a recent mid-season break. In a friendly clash, Pogba finally opened his Monaco account with a trademark long-range effort. Stepping up from the middle of the park, he unleashed a thunderous right-footed shot that served as a timely reminder of the talent that remains in his boots. That goal against Brentford provided a psychological boost, but the primary objective remains building the fitness required for the rigours of Ligue 1.
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What the future holds for Pogba
Despite having 18 months left on his contract, rumors have already circulated that Monaco could look to terminate the deal if his fitness does not improve. CEO Thiago Scuro has been transparent about the situation, stating: “Paul, first of all, was about performance. It is about performance, the first step. Paul is a very talented player with a different tier than we are used to having in Ligue 1. He's coming back from two years without playing - We knew that the challenge to bring him back would be high.”
Scuro added: “Considering what is going on is a both hands discussion in the summer - if Paul is still willing to keep facing this process, and also on our side, at the right moment, we're going to have this conversation. I would say today that both directions can happen by Paul's position or even the club. Now we are focused on giving him the opportunity to be more on the pitch and show that he's still able to play for a few more seasons.”