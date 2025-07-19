Paul Pogba left out of Monaco squad for Nottingham Forest friendly after head coach made stark admission about French star's fitness following doping ban layoff P. Pogba A. Fati Monaco Ligue 1

AS Monaco supporters were once again left disappointed after marquee summer arrivals Paul Pogba and Ansu Fati were omitted from the matchday squad for the club’s recent pre-season fixture against Nottingham Forest. Despite hopes that the high-profile duo would make their debuts at the weekend, neither player featured as Monaco marched on with their pre-season preparations.