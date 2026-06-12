AFP
Paul Pogba determined to get back to 'top level' and secure 'dream' return to France squad as injury struggles continue
Pogba's comeback continues to face setbacks
Pogba joined Monaco last summer hoping to rebuild his career after almost three years of inactivity caused by a doping ban and a series of physical problems. However, his return to competitive football has been disrupted by further fitness issues. The 33-year-old has made only six appearances for Monaco, accumulating just 115 minutes on the pitch.
Despite the lack of game time, Pogba views his return to a professional environment as an important step after enduring both a doping case and an extortion scandal involving members of his family. His focus remains on recovering physically and establishing consistency before targeting bigger achievements on the pitch.
- AFP
Pogba explains his priorities after missing out on France selection
Reflecting on his move to Monaco and his absence from France's 2026 World Cup squad, Pogba stressed that international recognition was never the main objective behind his comeback.
He told L'Equipe: "I didn't come to Monaco thinking, 'I'm here to play in the World Cup.' It had been a very, very long time since I'd played. My goal was simply to get back into competition, to get back in good physical shape, and that's all. Afterwards, if that had been the case, it would have been a bonus."
France remains the ultimate target
While Pogba's comeback has been slowed by recurring fitness concerns, he has made it clear that he has not given up on representing France again. The midfielder believes the key to any international return is first proving himself physically at club level.
"I’ve come a long way, so it’s not like I wasn’t expecting it," he admitted. "What I lacked was rhythm. We’re not going to talk about the technical aspects, because the coaches and players see that in training. It’s more about the physical side, especially when you’ve had a string of injuries, including before the suspension (for doping, between 2023 and 2025). I need to feel good.
"That’s what I need to get back to the top level. The French national team is a bonus. For every player, it’s a dream. It’s still my dream to continue wearing that jersey. And you have to earn it."
- AFP
The challenge of proving himself again
Pogba's current focus is maintaining his fitness and securing regular playing time at Monaco. Without consistent playing time, returning to the highest level will remain difficult for the former Man Utd player. A potential change in France's managerial structure could eventually create fresh opportunities, but any international comeback will depend on Pogba overcoming his physical struggles and demonstrating he can perform consistently once again.
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