AFP
Paul Pogba still in doubt as Monaco coach gives 'down to earth' update after midfielder's long-awaited return delayed again
Pogba's wait continues
Pogba last featured in a competitive match in September 2023, during his spell with Serie A giants Juventus. An 18-month doping ban, cut from four years, then forced him out of the game. Earlier this year, having completed his suspension, he was offered a shot at redemption by Monaco. In an emotional return, Pogba signed a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 club, marking a new phase in his career as he aims to return to his best.
It has, however, not been all smooth sailing for the 2018 World Cup-winning midfielder. It was always going to be a Herculean task for Pogba to return to full fitness immediately after spending two years away from the pitch. "We have to be realistic and honest," said Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro back in July, toning down all the hype and expectation surrounding Pogba's return.
- AFP
Monaco boss shies away from giving Pogba return timeline
Speaking in an interview with AFPon Monday, Monaco head coach Pocognoli admitted that Pogba was closer than ever to making his debut for the club. However, he exercised caution and avoided giving any definitive timelines.
"My communication will remain down-to-earth, like our internal analysis," Pocognoli said when asked if Pogba was closer to achieving his goal of making a return. "I said we’ll judge him based on what he offers now. That’s also out of kindness. I hope [he is close to playing]. But the last time I said that... So I'm trying not to get ahead of myself. It will happen when it's meant to happen. All I can say is that, when he's on the pitch, I see someone who is happy and focused on getting back to the top level. There's no doubt about it."
He also added that him and his coaching staff are working hard to ensure he attains peak physical condition.
“My role now is to help him with the staff," he added. "And if we can even just bring a smile to his face during professional matches, that will be fantastic. Will it be easy? I can’t say. But we’re working on it, and Paul has a strong character. And I think the mind controls a lot of things."
Pocognoli is also counting on Pogba's experience and leadership, urging the former Manchester United and Juventus star to pass his knowledge to the next generation. "During one of my first internal meetings, I spoke about the club’s legacy. I believe that leaders, like Paul, must pass on their knowledge to the next generation, to the fans, to everyone involved with the club," he stated. "These experienced players must mentor the younger ones. I have to make sure they succeed. The more leaders we have, the more the pressure is distributed. If Paul is used effectively, the group can benefit from his influence.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Injuries have delayed Pogba's return
The club developed a meticulous three-month rehabilitation program designed to ensure Pogba receives the best possible help to recondition his body to the intensity of a top five European league. "We expect a three-month process to be able to rehabilitate him. When you see it on TV, high-level sport can seem easy, but you have to realise the intensity required," Scuro further explained in July. "And Monaco is one of the most intense teams in Ligue 1 and in Europe in terms of play. So our players have to be very fit to be on the pitch. But it's our job to give him the tools to do that."
There was hope in October. It was believed that the mercurial Frenchman would be named in the squad to face Angers on October 18, just after the international break. But a minor knock ahead of the game prolonged his wait.
Ahead of the most recent international break, Pocognoli had hinted that Pogba could finally be named in the squad for the game against Paris FC. Much to the disappointment of the fans and the coach, as well as the pain of Pogba, he suffered a minor grade two ankle sprain during a training session just two days before the game.
- Getty Images
Could Pogba make his debut this weekend?
There is a lot of cautious optimism surrounding Pogba's availability for Saturday's Ligue 1 encounter against Rennes. The 32-year-old participated in team training on Friday, and has not suffered any relapse as things stand. If he does, indeed, make his debut this weekend, it would be 26 months after he last played a game.
Advertisement