Paul Pogba backed to seal 'fantastic' Wrexham transfer as first step towards new acting career

Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro has admitted it's been a frustrating start to life at Monaco for Pogba and he has also admitted there is a possibility that the former France star could move on in the summer. Pogba penned a two-year contract when he arrived but Scuro admits it's been a difficult time so far for the 33-year-old. He said: "The program and the plan for Paul is not working the way we expected in the beginning. He is very disturbed by the fact that he is struggling... [he wants] to be more available, to increase the minutes on the pitch. If it does not work, for sure the parties can sit down in the summer and try to have another discussion, where do we go? It's not the moment to have this discussion because we are engaged on trying to find the solution and bring him back."

